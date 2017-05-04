Scammed for thousands

Photo: Getty Images

A Monte Creek resident is out thousands of dollars after falling for a real estate scam.

Chase RCMP Cpl. Scott Linklater said on May 1, police received a report of fraud from a resident in the Monte Creek area.

“A fraudster made contact with the victim through the Internet. The fraudster claimed to be acting on behalf of a group in Alberta who wished to purchase the victim’s property,” said Linklater. “The fraudster then convinced the victim that some of his “group” was hesitant on the purchase, but that a donation would secure their agreement.”

After the victim made a donation of several thousand dollars the fraudster became unreachable.

“Chase RCMP would like to remind the public to use caution when making transactions with unknown persons over the internet,” said Linklater. “Scam artists are creative in finding ways of defrauding you of your money.

For more information on scams and frauds, follow the links on the RCMP website.