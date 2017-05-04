Thunderstorms expected

Photo: pixabay

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, warning of possible thunderstorms and heavy downpours Thursday night throughout the Okanagan Valley.

A Pacific cold front will hit the B.C. coast this evening. Ahead of the front, conditions favourable for thunderstorm development will persist over much of the B.C. Southern Interior.

Severe thunderstorm watches are also in place in the Similkameen, Nicola and North and South Thompson, Fraser Valley and Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada warns that heavy rain from the thunderstorms combined with spring snow melt will lead to rising river levels, “fast flowing water and adjacent riverbanks will be potentially unsafe.”