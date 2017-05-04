41299
39499

BC  

Serious Surrey collision

- | Story: 196187

Surrey RCMP are investigating a serious early morning accident.

Police received a call at 5:49 a.m. Thursday for an accident between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of 96 Avenue and 152 Street.

Surrey RCMP attended to the scene as well as Surrey Fire Department and British Columbia Ambulance Service. 

The rider of the motorcycle had been transported to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection remains closed while Surrey RCMP continues its investigation. At this time it is not known when the intersection will be reopened.

Surrey RCMP are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or call Crime Stoppers.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
40166
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39830
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260


Everything that happens in one minute

Must Watch
People are falling in and out of love, entering the world and passing away, working and sleeping and it’s all happening,
Brad Pitt breaks silence in first interview since Angelina Jolie split
Showbiz
Brad Pitt has given his first interview since his split from wife...
Best of Seven – Girls in mesh
Galleries
The mesmerizing effects of mesh clothing just can’t be...
A purring malamute
Must Watch
Mammals are great, aren’t they?
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll like this Daily Dose, we’re sure of it.

40801
39499