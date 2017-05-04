Serious Surrey collision

Photo: Google Street View

Surrey RCMP are investigating a serious early morning accident.

Police received a call at 5:49 a.m. Thursday for an accident between a car and a motorcycle at the intersection of 96 Avenue and 152 Street.

Surrey RCMP attended to the scene as well as Surrey Fire Department and British Columbia Ambulance Service.

The rider of the motorcycle had been transported to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the other vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection remains closed while Surrey RCMP continues its investigation. At this time it is not known when the intersection will be reopened.

Surrey RCMP are asking that anyone who may have witnessed the collision to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or call Crime Stoppers.