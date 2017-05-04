Pileup sends 3 to hospital

Photo: RCMP

A multi-vehicle crash closed down 64th Avenue in Surrey overnight.

The crash was reported about 9 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 15.

A black Cadillac collided with a vehicle at 64th Avenue and 168th Street and continued east until it struck a Honda Prelude, pushing it into a Shell service station, where the Honda struck a fuel pump.

The occupants of the Honda were trapped inside the vehicle and were freed by firefighters.

The driver of the Honda, a young adult male, was taken to hospital in critical condition. A female passenger is in serious condition, and a male passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Cadillac driver, a 22-year-old Surrey resident, was detained at the scene.

Alcohol, drugs and speed have not been ruled out as factors of the collision.

The road was reopened about 4 a.m.

Any witnesses are asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or CrimeStoppers.