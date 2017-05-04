Suspicious pkg detonated

Photo: CTV

A suspicious package found at a Victoria parkade was detonated by a police bomb squad Wednesday.

Police shut down the 500 block of Yates Street for hours as officers investigated the discovery, and neighbouring businesses were evacuated.

A police robot and armoured vehicle could be seen outside the Bastion Square parkade just before noon.

An explosion was heard at 6:45 p.m. as police detonated the package.

The area was reopened to traffic by 8 p.m. and police confirmed on Twitter they had used a controlled blast to "reduce any potential threat."

