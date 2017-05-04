41299
39499

BC  

Suspicious pkg detonated

- | Story: 196166

A suspicious package found at a Victoria parkade was detonated by a police bomb squad Wednesday.

Police shut down the 500 block of Yates Street for hours as officers investigated the discovery, and neighbouring businesses were evacuated.

A police robot and armoured vehicle could be seen outside the Bastion Square parkade just before noon.

An explosion was heard at 6:45 p.m. as police detonated the package. 

The area was reopened to traffic by 8 p.m. and police confirmed on Twitter they had used a controlled blast to "reduce any potential threat."

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39638
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39638
40023
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40605


A purring malamute

Must Watch
Mammals are great, aren’t they?
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017
Daily Dose
You’ll like this Daily Dose, we’re sure of it.
Daily Dose – May 4, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
One of these things is not like the other.
Gwen Stefani much better after suffering ruptured eardrum
Music
Gwen Stefani is making a speedy recovery after suffering a...
A little motivation to help you crush the rest of the work week
Galleries
This is all the motivation you need to breeze through the rest of...

41637