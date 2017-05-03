42092

New, deadlier fentanyl

New strains of the deadly drug fentanyl have reportedly hit the streets in B.C.

The strains are said to be resistant to anti-overdose medications such as naloxone.

Chief medical officer Dr. Perry Kendall warns that dozens of new types of illicit street drugs are being manufactured that are resistant to naloxone.

“We do see that the chemists are making a whole range of these analogues and tweaking them, and we really don't have any experience with them in an illegal drug supply,” Kendall told CTV. 

Kendall said he knows of at least 40 different fentanyl strains.

“We know already in B.C. we have overdoses with different drugs that require multiple vials of naloxone to bring somebody back,” he said.

Sarah Blyth at the Overdose Prevention Society in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside said naloxone has failed to help in several recent ODs. 

"It is a scary time, it's definitely a scary time, and we feel it here," she said.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

 

