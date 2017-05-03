41783

Pigeons using needles

Pigeons in Vancouver have turned to needles to build a nest.

Vancouver Police Supt. Michelle Davey captured a photo on Wednesday showing three eggs lying on a bed of used syringes.

“Sad reality of the opioid crisis,” Davey posted on Twitter.

The image shows a broken sink inside a Downtown Eastside single-room-occupancy hotel, with a pile of discarded needles in it.

According to the BC Coroners Service, there were a staggering 922 illicit drug overdose deaths in the province in 2016, up from 513 in 2015 and 366 in 2014.

On April 27, B.C. Emergency Health Services responded to 109 suspected overdoses around B.C., 71 of them coming from the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser health districts within Metro Vancouver.

