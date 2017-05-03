40602

U2 jamming at BC Place

There's a week to go until U2's concert at BC Place.

But the iconic rock band is already practising for the launch of its Joshua Tree tour. 

Music can be heard blaring outside the downtown Vancouver stadium.

But not everyone's a fan.

Some residents near the stadium have been complaining on Twitter about jam sessions going until 11:30 p.m.

“Tell them to shut up please! Residents are trying to sleep,” Road Warrior tweeted. 

Some of the members have also been spotted out and about, including lead singer Bono, who posed for a photo in purple-tinted glasses with some fans at The Diamond cocktail lounge in Gastown.

The Joshua Tree Tour marks the 30th anniversary of the album's release, and U2 will be playing the track list in its entirety at each stop.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

