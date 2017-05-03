41299

BC  

Girl, 16, wrongly arrested

- | Story: 196139

Police arrested the wrong girl in Surrey.

The 16-year-old was arrest at the Newton bus loop April 28, when police mistook her for a suspect wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant.

“There were concerns for this individual’s health, safety, and well-being,” said Surrey RCMP Sgt. Alanna Dunlop.

“Once it was learned that it was not the correct person, the 16-year-old female was released immediately."

A formal public complaint has been lodged.

“It is extremely unfortunate that this situation occurred and we are certainly mindful of her young age and how upsetting this was for her and her family,” said Supt. Ed Boettcher.

“I can assure you that we have resources dedicated to investigating this incident and we are gathering information to address (the family's) concerns.”

