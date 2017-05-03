Cougar on UVic campus

Photo: Google Street View

Police and school officials in Victoria are warning students at the University of Victoria to be cautious after a cougar was spotted on campus.

The university posted a warning on its website after a cougar was reported in the Finnerty Woods area, near University Drive, Cedar Hill Cross Road and Gordon Head Road on Tuesday.

Staff, students and visitors are asked to be aware of their surroundings and be extra careful while walking trails in the area of the campus.

According to the university, cougars have been spotted before this time of year.

While they are generally shy and elusive animals and rarely attack humans, a hungry cougar may come into contact with people during its search for food, usually between dusk and dawn, when they are most active.