Cops close drug lab

Photo: Google Street View

RCMP have shut down a clandestine drug lab and confiscated tens of thousands of pills.

On April 20, RCMP executed a warrant at a Coquitlam home. “One man was arrested at the residence and evidence of a large-scale drug manufacturing lab was found,” said Sgt. Warren Krahenbil.

During the search, police seized a large quantity of drugs believed to be steroids. Also found were counterfeit prescription pills believed to be manufactured in the lab. There were approximately 84,000 pills of various types and 2,000 vials of liquid.

"Counterfeit medications and steroids are a real danger to the community and provide resources for organized crime," said Sgt. Gary Mehat.

Earlier this year, RCMP in Vernon shut down a drug lab on Silver Star Road.

The lab was found in a residence on the 8000 block of Silver Star Road March 31.