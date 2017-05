Photo: CTV Vancouver Island

Police in Victoria have locked down a downtown Victoria parkade and the area around it.

The 500 block of Yates was cordoned off with police tape after what is being described as a suspicious package was located inside the parkade.

According to CTV Vancouver Island, an armoured vehicle and police robot could be seen outside the parkade.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island