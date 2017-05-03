Water rising in Interior

Photo: Contributed

UPDATE: 1:10 p.m.

With warmer temperatures in the forecast, the province has issued a high streamflow warning for streams and rivers across the Interior.

The River Forecast Centre released the warning Wednesday at noon for the South Interior, Central Interior, Boundary and Southeast B.C. regions.

Mission Creek was named as one of the waterways that's expected to have a high flow in the coming days.

“The onset of hot weather will deliver the first significant episode of snow melt from this season’s snow pack,” the warning states. “Extremely wet weather has led to soil saturation and increased snow accumulation throughout southern BC over the past month, and will likely exacerbate streamflow response.”

High flows are expected from Thursday through Saturday, and mid-elevation areas, between 1,000 and 1,500 metres above sea level, are expected to be hit the hardest.

Larger rivers, like the Similkameen River, North Thompson River, South Thompson River, Slocan River and Fraser River, are not expected to reach “levels of concern.”

ORIGINAL: 12:20 p.m.

Water is rising in the Nicola region, and residents are being warned of localized flooding as levels in Nicola Lake and River climb due to increased snowmelt and higher-than-normal rainfall.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations owns and operates Nicola Lake dam and regulates levels on the lake.

Although water levels were higher than normal from December to February, the ministry was able to release higher-than-normal flows.

Lake levels have been rising for the past 15 days. The current weather and streamflow forecasts indicate a warming trend that will result in a significant rise in snowmelt and river flows.

Currently, Nicola Lake is about one metre below the minor flooding point, and it's forecast to continue climbing over the next 30 days.

Residents next to the lake should expect some shoreline flooding. The public is advised to prepare for possible flooding of low-lying areas by moving equipment and other assets to higher ground.

During periods of high flow, river banks may be unstable and more prone to sudden collapse. Stay well away and keep young children and pets away from the banks of fast-flowing streams and flooded areas or bridges.