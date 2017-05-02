Hwy. 1 closed Wednesday

Photo: Google Street View
Motorists should expect delays on the Trans-Canada Highway on Wednesday, May 3, for the installation of remote avalanche control systems at Three Valley Gap.
Highway 1 will be closed in both directions from 43 kilometres east of Sicamous to nine kilometres west of Revelstoke, from 2-5 p.m.
Another closure in the same area will also be in place on Wednesday, May 10, from 2- 5 p.m.
Be prepared to stop and obey all signs and traffic control personnel.
Motorists are also advised to check DriveBC for the latest travel information.