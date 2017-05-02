Breaking: police incident

Photo: CTV

UPDATE 7:20 P.M.

According to CTV, VPD says man arrested after allegedly crashing stolen vehicle on Clark Drive. No reports of injuries.

A police incident has closed down part of Clark Drive at 6th Avenue in Vancouver.

The incident is ongoing and details are few. It is unfolding in the Grandview area of the city, not far from Grandview Highway.

Three police cruisers have a black SUV boxed in.

It's unknown what sparked the incident.

More details to come.

Send your news, photos and video to [email protected]