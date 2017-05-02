City drops maligned logo

Photo: CTV

Just 10 weeks after unveiling a much-panned new city "wordmark," the City of Vancouver is dropping the new logo.

Vancouver city council voted on Tuesday to scrap the green and blue text.

The $8,000 logo was met with ridicule when it was revealed in February.

Tuesday's motion suggested city staff work with the B.C. chapter of Graphic Designers of Canada to come up with new options that could be put to the public this fall. Until then, the city will continue to use its previous logo, as the just-dropped one had not been fully rolled out.

"It's like changing the national flag. Practically everybody's going to have an opinion," Coun. Geoff Meggs told CTV. "The current one is not working in all the ways it should and could."

Coun. George Affleck doesn't believe a new logo is needed.

"Let's just stop this. Stay with the logo we have and move on to more important, pressing issues that the people of this city, the taxpayers of this city, want us to deal with," he said.

The motion to stop using the new logo was approved 10 to one.

– with files from CTV Vancouver