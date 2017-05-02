Senior killed in care home

Photo: Google Street View

A senior was killed in a residential care home on Vancouver's UBC campus.

Two male patients, aged 81 and 71, got into an altercation at the Purdy Pavilion next to the University of British Columbia Hospital on April 26.

One of the men died the next day.

Police say the incident is being treated as a homicide.

Vancouver Coastal Health is conducting two reviews into the incident, and the Integrated Homicide Investigative Team is gathering evidence.

The names of the victim and accused have not been released.

– with files from CTV Vancouver