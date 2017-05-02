Officer hit by motorcycle

Photo: CTV

A police officer was struck and knocked unconscious while conducting a traffic stop in Surrey.

Just before midnight Monday, a motorcyclist sped through a road check and hit one of the officers on the south end of Pattullo Bridge.

The officer was placed on a spinal board and rushed to hospital in serious condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

The motorcyclist remained at the scene and was taken into custody on charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Insp. Keith Bramhill said speed was a factor, and drug or alcohol impairment was not.

– with files from CTV Vancouver