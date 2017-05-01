WWII vet beaten for $35

Photo: CTV

A World War II veteran was tied up, pinned to the ground and hit in the face with an unknown spray during a violent home invasion near Hope early last week.

Clem Bernard, 93, was part of the force that stormed Juno Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

He still sports the bruises he received on his arms when he was tied up with a belt.

About 9 p.m. last Tuesday, he let a man in who said he had car trouble. However, a short time later, a second man entered the home and held Bernard down.

"It was so painful," he told CTV Vancouver. "I said 'you guys are going to kill me.'

"They grabbed me and [threw me] and jump on me, both guys spray something in my face. I was blind for three quarters of an hour."

The two men got away with $35 in loose change.

Police were called, but no arrests have been made.

Surveillance video from a neighbour shows a red car apparently casing the area earlier in the day. It returned that evening.

Bernard, and his neighbour Lenn Ellis, came forward in hopes of finding those responsible.

"Who would do something like this to a man of his age? What he's done in our country," said Ellis.

--files from CTV Vancouver