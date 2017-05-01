41044

BC  

WWII vet beaten for $35

- | Story: 195939

A World War II veteran was tied up, pinned to the ground and hit in the face with an unknown spray during a violent home invasion near Hope early last week.

Clem Bernard, 93, was part of the force that stormed Juno Beach on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

He still sports the bruises he received on his arms when he was tied up with a belt.

About 9 p.m. last Tuesday, he let a man in who said he had car trouble. However, a short time later, a second man entered the home and held Bernard down.

"It was so painful," he told CTV Vancouver. "I said 'you guys are going to kill me.'

"They grabbed me and [threw me] and jump on me, both guys spray something in my face. I was blind for three quarters of an hour."

The two men got away with $35 in loose change.

Police were called, but no arrests have been made.

Surveillance video from a neighbour shows a red car apparently casing the area earlier in the day. It returned that evening.

Bernard, and his neighbour Lenn Ellis, came forward in hopes of finding those responsible.

"Who would do something like this to a man of his age? What he's done in our country," said Ellis.

                                                                                                                                --files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC News

BC
40645
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39688
41031
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41620


Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017

Galleries
Channel your inner zen with this weeks Monday Sports Gifs!   untitled untitled untitled untitled Colts have Orangutan select...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Even someone’s Grandma made the cut in this weeks post!
Heineken made the ad that Pepsi should have, and it’s really great
Must Watch
We know this is an ad, but Heineken’s approach to how we...
Ashton Kutcher quickly agreed with wife Mila Kunis’ idea for son’s name
Showbiz
Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis had no trouble agreeing on...
This ‘cloaking technology’ that blacks out screens inside conference rooms seems pretty cool
Must Watch
We cannot vouch for this product, nor for the “physics,

41639