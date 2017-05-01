41299
38896

BC  

Threats made against mayor

- | Story: 195932

Officials in Maple Ridge say the city's mayor has cut public appearances following online harassment.

Ted Swabey, chief administrative officer with the city, says officials recently received "credible information" about a personal threat to Mayor Nicole Read.

He says Read has "curtailed her public appearances" while RCMP investigate.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were not immediately available to comment on the case.

Swabey says the situation has been difficult for Read and her family and that the mayor is hopeful she can resume her duties soon.

He says all elected officials and staff should feel safe and be able to do their work free of harassment.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39638
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
38712
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017

Galleries
Channel your inner zen with this weeks Monday Sports Gifs!   untitled untitled untitled untitled Colts have Orangutan select...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Even someone’s Grandma made the cut in this weeks post!
Heineken made the ad that Pepsi should have, and it’s really great
Must Watch
We know this is an ad, but Heineken’s approach to how we...
Ashton Kutcher quickly agreed with wife Mila Kunis’ idea for son’s name
Showbiz
Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis had no trouble agreeing on...
This ‘cloaking technology’ that blacks out screens inside conference rooms seems pretty cool
Must Watch
We cannot vouch for this product, nor for the “physics,

40801