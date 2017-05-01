Threats made against mayor

Photo: Twitter

Officials in Maple Ridge say the city's mayor has cut public appearances following online harassment.

Ted Swabey, chief administrative officer with the city, says officials recently received "credible information" about a personal threat to Mayor Nicole Read.

He says Read has "curtailed her public appearances" while RCMP investigate.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were not immediately available to comment on the case.

Swabey says the situation has been difficult for Read and her family and that the mayor is hopeful she can resume her duties soon.

He says all elected officials and staff should feel safe and be able to do their work free of harassment.