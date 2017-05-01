41783
Body found in the ocean

Story: 195897

Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the water off the Victoria suburb of Oak Bay.

Police say it's too early to say if the Sunday night discovery is the result of foul play.

The body of the Caucasian man was spotted about 5:45 p.m. at McNeill Bay.

It's not known if the death is connected to the case of Ronald Merner, who went missing in Oak Bay April 20.

Police say they have notified the family, but cautioned they have not definitively linked the cases.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

