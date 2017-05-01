41044
39499

BC  

Missing women's car found

- | Story: 195878

Local police have confirmed that the vehicle of the Canadian woman missing in Belize has been found.

Francesca Matus’ white Isuzu Rodeo SUV was discovered in a cane field near the village of Paraiso,

Matus, 52, and her American companion, Drew De Voursney, 36, were reported missing in Belize last week. The couple were last seen leaving a local bar at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Matus’ friend, Joe Milhoen, went to pick her up at her home in Corozal on Wednesday morning to drive her to the airport, but she and De Voursney were nowhere to be found.

Const. Chan said police didn’t find anybody inside the vehicle.

She said the SUV is now in the possession of the Corozal Police Department for further investigation.

“The welfare of U.S. citizens is one of the Department’s highest priorities. We stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment at this time,” they said.

-with files from CTV Vancouver 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41446
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41477
41031
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Operator with incredible motor skills picks up a quarter with his forklift

Must Watch
This doesn’t seem like the sort of thing that should be possible, but humans are wonderfully industrious creatures.
Mel B’s estranged husband turns to police over extortion attempt
Music
Los Angeles police officials are investigating allegations...
How to annoy a surfer 101
Must Watch
The lil dude is pretty talented though…
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most deceptive Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Things are getting out of control!

39865