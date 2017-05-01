Missing women's car found

Photo: CTV

Local police have confirmed that the vehicle of the Canadian woman missing in Belize has been found.

Francesca Matus’ white Isuzu Rodeo SUV was discovered in a cane field near the village of Paraiso,

Matus, 52, and her American companion, Drew De Voursney, 36, were reported missing in Belize last week. The couple were last seen leaving a local bar at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday night. Matus’ friend, Joe Milhoen, went to pick her up at her home in Corozal on Wednesday morning to drive her to the airport, but she and De Voursney were nowhere to be found.

Const. Chan said police didn’t find anybody inside the vehicle.

She said the SUV is now in the possession of the Corozal Police Department for further investigation.

“The welfare of U.S. citizens is one of the Department’s highest priorities. We stand ready to provide all possible consular assistance. Due to privacy considerations, we have no further comment at this time,” they said.

-with files from CTV Vancouver