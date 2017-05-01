41136
Earthquake hits Yukon

A powerful earthquake struck Monday in the northern tip of British Columbia near the border with Alaska and Yukon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 6.2-magnitude quake hit 88 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska. The quake was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

Natural Resources Canada says the quake struck around 5:30 a.m. Pacific time, at a depth of only 10 kilometres.

Several people took to social media following the earthquake. 

-with files from CTV Vancouver 

 

 

 

