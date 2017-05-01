Photo: Google images

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

Dozens of aftershocks rattled parts of southern Yukon and northern British Columbia after a strong earthquake shook the area Monday morning.

Natural Resources Canada reported the first quake with a magnitude of 6.2 hit at 5:31 a.m. Pacific time.

It was centred in a remote area 77 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska, and 127 kilometres southwest of Whitehorse.

The U.S. Geological Survey website showed that the shaker was followed by many more over the next 90 minutes, including aftershocks with magnitudes of 6.3 and 5.2.

Four hours after the quake, the geological survey had recorded more than 50 temblors, and aftershocks continued to shake the area.

The Yukon Government activated its Emergency Co-ordination Centre as the quakes continued.

"What I can tell you is that there have been no reports of damage or injury in Whitehorse," said an official who answered the phone at the Yukon Emergency Measures Organization.

"We are continuing to assess our infrastructure. There are intermittent power failures within Whitehorse. Sir, I have got to go. There is another earthquake happening."

– The Canadian Press

ORIGINAL: 7:45 a.m.

A powerful earthquake struck Monday in the northern tip of British Columbia near the border with Alaska and Yukon.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a 6.2-magnitude quake hit 88 kilometres northwest of Skagway, Alaska. The quake was followed by several smaller aftershocks.

Natural Resources Canada says the quake struck around 5:30 a.m. Pacific time, at a depth of only 10 kilometres.

Several people took to social media following the earthquake.

– with files from CTV Vancouver