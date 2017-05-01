41776
41735

BC  

2 dead after boat goes down

- | Story: 195855

Two people are dead and three others were treated and released from hospital Sunday after a fishing boat went down off the west coast of Vancouver Island near the remote tourist community of Tofino.

All five people on board the vessel were taken to shore Sunday afternoon, but health officials later said that two of them had died, Coast Guard spokesman Dan Bate confirmed. 

The 8.5-metre-long catamaran was fishing for halibut near Bartlett Island.

Someone on the boat made a emergency call around 1:20 p.m., said Sub-Lt. Melissa Kia with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Victoria.

"We were able to talk with the vessel, live, to confirm that the five passengers were abandoning into the water. While the boat was attempting to get in a better position to speak with us via cellphone, it lost communications with the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre," she said.

Coast guard rescue boats, a Royal Canadian Air Forces helicopter and a plane from CFB Comox were all sent out to look for the passengers, and a broadcast was put out asking marine vessels in the area to search the area.

A commercial float plane spotted the people in the water and directed rescuers to the location.

"All five people were recovered from the water by two vessels of opportunity (non-coast guard boats) that were very close to the position," Kia said.

Jason Bertin said a float plane from his Tofino company, Atleo River Air Service, spotted the vessel and was able to pinpoint its location for rescuers.

"We got called by a local who asked us to go look, so we dispatched a float plane and we dispatched a helicopter out of the airport," he said.

Bertin said he was in the helicopter but turned back after the vessel was spotted by the other aircraft.

it is still unclear what caused the vessel to sink. 

-with files from CTV Vancouver 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41809
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
39688
40023
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41135


How to annoy a surfer 101

Must Watch
The lil dude is pretty talented though…
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most deceptive Daily Dose yet is here!
Daily Dose – May 1, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Things are getting out of control!
Katy Perry hands out cherry pie to fans in New York
Music
Katy Perry surprised fans in New York on Friday by handing out...
Timelapse of the milky way shot from the cockpit of a plane
Must Watch
This video, shot by a pilot on a flight from Europe to South...

40669
39499