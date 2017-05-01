41717

Arrest in alleged hate crime

A man is in custody and a potential hate crime is being investigated after an alleged assault at a Nanaimo hotel.

Gabriel Stephen Nelson, 28, was arrested without incident on Friday, according to RCMP, after reports of a man being tied up and beaten and robbed at a downtown Nanaimo hotel.

Because the victim is a member of the LGBTQ community, the incident is being investigated as a hate crime. Nelson faces robbery, aggravated assault and forcible confinement charges, with a court date on Monday.

“Our investigation is continuing and will include looking at what may have motivated this assault," said Cpl. Jon Stuart.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 205-754-2345, or anonymously call Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.

–with files from CTV Vancouver

