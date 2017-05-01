40304

BC  

Arrested a day after warning

Just a day after New Westminster police warned the public that a high-risk sex offender had moved to the city, the man was, again, arrested.

Officers say Jared Edward Harris matched the description of a suspect in an incident in which a man had allegedly masturbated in a Columbia Street store in the city on April 23.

Harris was arrested on Friday evening, five days after the incident, and one day after the police warning.

Harris is set to appear in court on Monday, facing three charges, including two of failure to comply with court-ordered conditions and one of committing an indecent act.

“Given his multiple convictions for breaching court ordered conditions, we believed that Mr. Harris was a high risk to re-offend,” police spokesperson Sgt. Jeff Scott said in a statement. “We’re committed to protecting public safety. By working with the community and partnering agencies, we strive to ensure quality of life for everyone in our City.”

After an incident in Delta, Harris was convicted for invitation to sexual touching against two children under 16 years old in 2013.

He has a past of sexual offences, breaches, break-ins and an assault with a weapon.

