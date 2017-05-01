Drag racers ready

40304
Drag racers are giddily awaiting the season-opener of Richter Pass Motorplex at the Osoyoos airport on May 7.

New engines, suspensions set-ups, tweaks and tuning will be on display at the local drag track that is set to start at 9 a.m.

Wine Country Racing Association is a group of racing and auto enthusiast that will gather their talents and put on five race events in 2017.

Admission to the race is $10 for those over the 12 years old. Individuals that are new to racing are encouraged to pre-register on the club’s website.

 

