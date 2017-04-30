Bakery up in flames

A massive fire at a Parksville bakery is being investigated as suspicious.

Firefighters arrived on scene to French Creek Bakery about 12:30 p.m. on Friday to find the building engulfed in flames. Witnesses from the scene said it was the largest fire they have ever seen.

The building is believed to be completely gutted and the four employees that were inside have all been treated with minor smoke inhalation.

Parksville Fire Chief Marc Norris said it appears the fire started on the exterior near some propane tanks.

This is the second fire at a bakery in the area and police are assisting with the investigation.

— with files from CTV News.