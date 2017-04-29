41783

BC  

Woman held hostage

Story: 195792

A 45-year-old man who allegedly held a woman hostage at knifepoint during a standoff with Langley RCMP has been arrested.

The incident occurred at the Logan Avenue bus loop on Saturday afternoon.

In a statement, police said they believe the suspect was high on drugs and was “acting erratically with a knife in his hand.”

Several attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful.

Officers at the scene also tasered the man when he attempted to harm himself, police said.

The woman was not harmed. Investigators believe she was known to the man before the incident.

Police say charges against the man are pending.

with files from CTV Vancouver

 

