High-risk offender arrested

Photo: Contributed

A high-risk offender is back behind bars.

On April 27, the New Westminster Police Department issued a public warning about Jared Harris, who was believed to be a high risk to re-offend.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said on April 23 at approximately 3 p.m., a man was walking around a store in the 400 block of Columbia Street allegedly masturbating.

“The male reportedly left the store without further incident, and after the public warning was issued, staff believed the suspect was Mr. Harris,” said Scott.

On April 28 at approximately 6:15 p.m., the New Westminster Police Department received the report of the indecent act from store staff and arrested Harris, who matched the description of the suspect.

Harris has since been charged with one count of indecent act and two counts of failure to comply with his court ordered conditions.

“Given his multiple convictions for breaching court ordered conditions, we believed that Mr. Harris was a high risk to re-offend,” said Scott.

Harris remains in police custody for a court appearance on May 1st.