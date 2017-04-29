Gay man assaulted in hotel

Photo: Contributed Assault suspect

Police on Vancouver Island are investigating a possible hate crime after a gay man was assaulted in a Nanaimo hotel.

At 8:48 a.m. Thursday April 27, Nanaimo RCMP were contacted by a businessman who had been staying at a downtown hotel.

Cpl. John Stuart said the victim met another man at a licensed premise and both had gone together to a hotel room where the victim said he was assaulted, tied up, threatened and had some property stolen.

“The victim received numerous injuries and was taken to hospital, where he required surgery,” said Stuart.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male around 30 years old, with a medium build. He is balding in the front, and has a moustache and goatee. He was wearing a white short-sleeve shirt, dark jeans and flip flops.

“Police are also investigating to determine if this was a hate motivated crime. We are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspect in this crime. We also trying to determine if the victim was targeted based on his sexual orientation,” said Stuart.

“We are releasing a photo of our suspect to further the police investigation by identifying this male who is suspected of assaulting a member of the LGBTQ2+ community. We are asking the public to not approach this male, and to call the police if they can identify him, or know his whereabouts.”