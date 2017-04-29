Homeless a political issue

Photo: CTV

A new tent city has popped up in Vancouver, and the residents want to make homelessness a political issue.

A vacant lot on Main Street in the Downtown Eastside has become home to several people who are calling on B.C. party leaders to address the situation of homelessness.

Dubbed the "Ten Year Tent City" because it was the site of a homeless encampment a 10 years ago, it is also a statement about the growth of the homeless population which has more than doubled in a decade.

Robert Bonner was one of the original campers 10 years ago and now he is asking political leaders to make the homeless a priority.

"We need the federal government, provincial government and Gregor (Robertson) to live up to his sworn promise to help us with some social housing in the Downtown Eastside," he said.

The Alliance Against Displacement, one of the organizers of the new camp, says although some social housing is being constructed, there isn't nearly enough, and the units that do exist are out of reach.

The alliance wants to see the province create thousands of social housing units that are affordable for people on welfare and social assistance.

- with files from CTV