Photo: CTV/Chopper 9

Coquitlam RCMP responded to a fatal multi-vehicle vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway Friday evening, just north of Pitt River Road.

CTV reports there were multiple injuries and at least one person has died, but officials have yet to confirm any details.

Investigators are currently on scene, and Lougheed Highway is closed between Chilco Drive and Pitt River road until further notice.

– with files from CTV Vancouver