Iron Man suit wows crowd

A British inventor wowed crowds at Vancouver's TED Talk on Thursday when he demonstrated his jet-powered flight suit.

Comparisons to the Marvel comic book hero Iron Man were inevitable as he hovered over the ground outside the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Richard Browning the suit a test spin after his talk, to the enjoyment of about 2,000 onlookers.

The suit uses six jet packs and could in theory fly to "several thousand feet" at "several hundred miles an hour," he said.

The technology is in the proof of concept stage, but is already gaining international attention.

"The reaction was brilliant," he told CTV. "It left a big impression on people, I think."

– with files from CTV Vancouver

