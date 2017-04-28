41677

BC  

7 car pileup on Hwy. 1

- | Story: 195736

UPDATE: 7:30 P.M.

The front end of a white Jeep was smashed in, and a blue vehicle had damage to the front and back. A tan car could be seen with its trunk open, and debris was scattered several hundred metres along the highway.

Five ambulances were at the scene. Police vehicles and fire crews could also be seen from the air, and yellow tape was spread across the road.

Driver Wanda Rathgeber had been stuck about half a kilometre from the Highway 15 exit for roughly an hour. She said some tried to turn around on the shoulders and got stuck.

"So we've got traffic heading west on the westbound lanes and we've got some traffic trying to head back east on the westbound lanes trying to get out of this," she said.

"It's just a sense of hoping that nobody is too injured or died," she said.

"Everybody's just sort of sitting here waiting for something to happen."

– with files from CTV Vancouver 

ORIGINAL: 5:30 p.m.

A seven-car pileup blocked three lanes of westbound Highway 1 during rush hour on Friday in Surrey.

The crash is affecting lanes between 200th and 176th streets, including the HOV lane.

Commuters should expect delays until the highway is cleared.

Several people are believed to be injured.

More information to come.

– with files from CTV Vancouver 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41500
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
37403
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
41536


TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017

Galleries
Bad luck happens sometimes. Good thing we have gifs for that!   Bad luck. Everyone’s first supporter untitled...
TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Mom’s happen.   Mom makes fun of her daughter dancing...
Insanely committed soccer ref drops into the splits to avoid the ball
Must Watch
Not wanting to interrupt the Iowa Rush championship game, this...
Orlando Bloom is ‘over’ his naked paddle boarding photos
Showbiz
British actor Orlando Bloom has urged the media to move on from...
This musical instrument makes all the horror movie sounds that send a shiver down your spine
Must Watch
This hodgepodge of an instrument consists of bowed metal rules,

38574
39499