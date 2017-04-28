7 car pileup on Hwy. 1

Photo: CTV Vancouver

UPDATE: 7:30 P.M.

The front end of a white Jeep was smashed in, and a blue vehicle had damage to the front and back. A tan car could be seen with its trunk open, and debris was scattered several hundred metres along the highway.

Five ambulances were at the scene. Police vehicles and fire crews could also be seen from the air, and yellow tape was spread across the road.

Driver Wanda Rathgeber had been stuck about half a kilometre from the Highway 15 exit for roughly an hour. She said some tried to turn around on the shoulders and got stuck.

"So we've got traffic heading west on the westbound lanes and we've got some traffic trying to head back east on the westbound lanes trying to get out of this," she said.

"It's just a sense of hoping that nobody is too injured or died," she said.

"Everybody's just sort of sitting here waiting for something to happen."

– with files from CTV Vancouver

ORIGINAL: 5:30 p.m.

A seven-car pileup blocked three lanes of westbound Highway 1 during rush hour on Friday in Surrey.

The crash is affecting lanes between 200th and 176th streets, including the HOV lane.

Commuters should expect delays until the highway is cleared.

Several people are believed to be injured.

More information to come.

