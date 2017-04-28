41717
38367

BC  

Cougar cub wandering city

- | Story: 195725

An orphaned cougar cub was caught wandering the streets of Courtenay Thursday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the cub is about four months old and is being sent to the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

“At this point, the survival of the cub is first and foremost,” said zoo spokesperson Menita Prasad.

The cub is doing “fairly well,” but staff won’t know until they can physically evaluate it in person.

“Because we will be interacting with it, it will be habituated, so I don’t think release is an option,” she said. “If we do take in this animal, we would hopefully get it to the point where it would be on exhibit in our facility."

The zoo won’t make any decisions until it's sure the cub can survive. 

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC News

BC
41382
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
38024
40600
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40958


TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017

Galleries
Bad luck happens sometimes. Good thing we have gifs for that!   Bad luck. Everyone’s first supporter untitled...
TGIF Gifs – April 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Mom’s happen.   Mom makes fun of her daughter dancing...
Insanely committed soccer ref drops into the splits to avoid the ball
Must Watch
Not wanting to interrupt the Iowa Rush championship game, this...
Orlando Bloom is ‘over’ his naked paddle boarding photos
Showbiz
British actor Orlando Bloom has urged the media to move on from...
This musical instrument makes all the horror movie sounds that send a shiver down your spine
Must Watch
This hodgepodge of an instrument consists of bowed metal rules,

38470