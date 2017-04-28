Cougar cub wandering city

Photo: CTV Vancouver Island

An orphaned cougar cub was caught wandering the streets of Courtenay Thursday.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says the cub is about four months old and is being sent to the Greater Vancouver Zoo.

“At this point, the survival of the cub is first and foremost,” said zoo spokesperson Menita Prasad.

The cub is doing “fairly well,” but staff won’t know until they can physically evaluate it in person.

“Because we will be interacting with it, it will be habituated, so I don’t think release is an option,” she said. “If we do take in this animal, we would hopefully get it to the point where it would be on exhibit in our facility."

The zoo won’t make any decisions until it's sure the cub can survive.

– with files from CTV Vancouver Island