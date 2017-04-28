41717

BC  

Fatal crash at Cache Creek

Story: 195721

A collision on the Trans-Canada Highway has left one man dead.

Ashcroft RCMP and B.C. Ambulance Service responded to the scene at the intersection with Highway 97C, south of Cache Creek.

RCMP say a southbound car with one elderly male occupant turned left onto Highway 97C about 10:30 a.m., directly into the path of a northbound pickup with two occupants.

The elderly male, who is from the immediate area, succumbed to his injuries before making it to hospital.

RCMP are working with the B.C. Coroners Service to determine the cause of the crash.

And witnesses are asked to call Central Interior Traffic Services at 250-453-2216.

