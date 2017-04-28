Avalanche rolls on by

41783
A group of backcountry skiers had a frightening experience last week in the Rocky Mountains.

Jurek Ziemkiewicz, a former sea kayak guide in Tofino, was walking along a tree line with several friends in hunt of some spring skiing, when they noticed some activity above their heads.

The group initially began running from the area, until they realized that what looked like a large, fast avalanche, was in fact, something a bit slower moving.

The wet avalanche eventually rolled by the group, down a slide path, mere metres from the group.

The incredible sight was caught on camera. 

