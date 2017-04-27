Officer charged with assault

Photo: Contributed

A former officer stationed at Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt in British Columbia has been charged with sexual assault.

National Defence says in a news release that the assault was alleged to have occurred against another military employee in 2010.

It says Simon Duvall faces one count of sexual assault under section 271 of the Criminal Code, punishable under section 130 of the National Defence Act.

Because the accused was a member of the Canadian Armed Forces at the time of the alleged assault, National Defence says the matter is proceeding in the military justice system for possible court martial.

National Defence says the former officer with the 4th Artillery Regiment was also charged in November after a sexual assault was reported at 5th Canadian Division Support Base Gagetown in New Brunswick.

The department says the alleged assault at Gagetown was reported to have taken place between December 2010 and January 2011.

Maj. Jean-Marc Mercier, a senior public affairs officer with the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal and Canadian Forces Military Police Group, says a date and location are still to be determined in both cases for trial.