Mom's emotional plea

The mother of a missing Ecuadorian man studying in Vancouver has issued an emotional plea for information that could help find her son.

Lupe Carrera travelled to Vancouver from Ecuador and spoke at a news conference at the University of British Columbia.

Louis Gonick was last seen on the evening of April 16, getting out a cab in Stanley Park, near the Lions Gate Bridge.

The 21-year-old was studying on a scholarship at UBC, and friends reported him missing the next day.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau says there is no evidence of foul play, but that his phone, bank and social media accounts have been inactive since he disappeared.

Speaking in Spanish, Carrera said her son is the greatest gift and his family and friends are waiting for his return.

Linteau said the search for Gonick is continuing and anyone who may have seen him before 7:30 p.m. on April 16 is urged to call police.

"There has been an extensive search of the area in and around Stanley Park, as well as some of the water area around the Lions Gate Bridge. Certainly we are looking for any information that would give the family some much needed answers."

