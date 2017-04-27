High-risk offender warning

Photo: Contributed

Police in New Westminster are warning the public of a high-risk offender who has moved to the Lower Mainland.

Jared Edward Harris, who has an extensive criminal record, has moved into a New Westminster transition house.

Sgt. Jeff Scott said Harris’ criminal convictions include breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, forcible entry, indecent act, invitation to sexual touching and multiple breaches of court orders.

In March 2013, Harris was convicted of unlawfully being in a dwelling and invitation to sexual touching against two young children, after walking into an open garage in Delta.

He received a 30-month sentence in federal custody for those offences.

“We’re concerned that Mr. Harris is a high-risk to reoffend. Because of the severity of his offences and history of breaching his conditions, we want the public to be well aware of our concern and to be reassured that we are doing everything we can to ensure public safety,” said Scott. “Our major crime unit is working closely with Mr. Harris’ probation officer to actively and closely monitor him.”

Harris' court-ordered conditions include: