High-risk offender warning

Police in New Westminster are warning the public of a high-risk offender who has moved to the Lower Mainland.
Jared Edward Harris, who has an extensive criminal record, has moved into a New Westminster transition house.
Sgt. Jeff Scott said Harris’ criminal convictions include breaking and entering, assault with a weapon, forcible entry, indecent act, invitation to sexual touching and multiple breaches of court orders.
In March 2013, Harris was convicted of unlawfully being in a dwelling and invitation to sexual touching against two young children, after walking into an open garage in Delta.
He received a 30-month sentence in federal custody for those offences.
“We’re concerned that Mr. Harris is a high-risk to reoffend. Because of the severity of his offences and history of breaching his conditions, we want the public to be well aware of our concern and to be reassured that we are doing everything we can to ensure public safety,” said Scott. “Our major crime unit is working closely with Mr. Harris’ probation officer to actively and closely monitor him.”
Harris' court-ordered conditions include:
- He must reside as directed in a place selected by his Probation Officer.
- He must submit to having his picture taken by any peace officer throughout the term of his supervision.
- Harris shall not possess, own, or carry any weapon.
- Harris shall not consume or possess alcohol or any controlled substance listed in the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.
- Harris shall not enter any liquor store, beer and/or wine stores, or business whose primary purpose is the sale or distribution of alcoholic beverages.
- Harris shall have no contact, direct or indirect, with anyone under the age of 16 years, save and except as necessary for a commercial transaction in a place of business.
- Harris must not attend a public park or public swimming area where persons under the age of 16 years are present or can reasonably be expected to be present, or a daycare centre, school ground, or playground.