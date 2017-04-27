Deadly to dirt bikers

Photo: Contributed Todd Camp Bell Photo: Contributed Photo: Contributed 1 2 3

A terrifying ordeal on an Alberta dirt bike trail could have played out in Kelowna if it weren't for a concerned trail user.

The lead rider in a group of dirt bikers ran into barbed wire strung across a trail in the Porcupine Hills area last weekend.

Jordan Sinnott drove right into the wire, and was lucky to escape with only bruises and a banged up bike.

The other riders were able to stop just in time.

"Today, we almost lost a fellow rider, who could have also been anyone of us in the group had we been leading," rider Todd Camp Bell said on Facebook. "This pathetic and terrifying act did in fact almost kill one of us."

Less than 24 hours later, Blake Kane discovered rope strung between trees in Kelowna's Gillard trail network.

"While we were out the other day up in Gillard, we found a small light blue rope strung between three trees on a trail that split into a Y," he said. "It was tight and at neck height. We cut it down so no one would get hurt."

"It's murder if someone dies," he posted on Facebook.

Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP said: "Depending on the circumstances, a person deemed responsible could face a range of criminal charges as a result of their actions, which could relate to trespassing, causing damage to property and of course causing injury to another person."

Anyone with any information with respect to this incident is asked to contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.