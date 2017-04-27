Winter won't let go

40745

It appears Mother Nature wants us to know who's really in charge.

She won't seem to let Spring arrive gracefully without one last reminder of the season that was.

Joe Rich residents woke this morning to a large dusting of snow.

Depending where you live, accumulations could have been as much as 10 centimetres.

To the west, more snow is falling on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector.

Most accumulations appear to be settling in the areas around Pennask Summit and the Elkhart Lodge.

The forecast for the Connector calls for snow to taper off to flurries by about noon today as the snow level rises from 1,000 to 1,500 metres.

More flurries are expected this evening and overnight.

Flurries on the Coquihalla are forecast to change to rain showers later today.

