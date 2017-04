Photo: DriveBC

More snow is falling on Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector.

Most accumulations appear to be settling in the areas around Pennask Summit and the Elkhart Lodge.

The forecast for the Connector calls for snow to taper off to flurries by about noon today as the snow level rises from 1,000 to 1,500 metres.

More flurries are expected this evening and overnight.

Flurries on the Coquihalla are forecast to change to rain showers later today.