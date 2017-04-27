Hateful flyers target trans

41776
A transgender candidate in the provincial election is the target of hateful flyers in her Vancouver riding. 

Morgane Oger is running for the NDP in Vancouver-False Creek.

The flyers distributed in the West End this week say: "The truth is there are only two genders, male and female and they are God given and unchangeable" and warn against embracing "homosexuality and transvestitism."

Oger is the first openly transgender person to run for MLA in the B.C.

While Oger was hurt by the message, she's more worried about others in the community.

"I know I'm resilient, but not everybody else is," Oger told CTV. "It's very sad."

Oger's BC Liberal opponent, Sam Sullivan, condemned the handouts.

"We are an inclusive province, and this kind of rhetoric has no place in the public discourse of this province," he said.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

