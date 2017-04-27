41783
41222

BC  

Warning after trio of assaults

- | Story: 195540

A trio of incidents in East Vancouver Wednesday has led to a public warning from police.

A 21-year-old woman was pulled into some bushes outside an unoccupied house and sexually assaulted as she walked on East 46th Avenue near Doman Street about 2 a.m. 

An hour earlier, a 34-year-old woman was grabbed as she entered an apartment building near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue. When she screamed, the man ran away.

And, about 12:30 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was walking near Joyce and Monmouth Avenue when she was approached from behind and told not to move. The woman ran off and called police.

The suspect in all three incidents is described as a man between 20 and 40, about five foot six to five foot eight.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
41382
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
36520
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
41452
37805
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40805


Daily Dose – April 27, 2017

Daily Dose
Our most action packed Daily Dose yet has arrived!
Daily Dose – April 27, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Mystery solved.
Johnny Depp denies out of control spending led to financial woes
Showbiz
Johnny Depp has denied claims that his financial woes have been...
Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds
Galleries
A Danish company called MONSTRUM is changing the idea of what a...
Even grown ups can’t resist these awesome playgrounds (2)
Galleries
Back in my day we had playgrounds that injured kids, not these...

39260