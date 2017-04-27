Warning after trio of assaults

Photo: CTV

A trio of incidents in East Vancouver Wednesday has led to a public warning from police.

A 21-year-old woman was pulled into some bushes outside an unoccupied house and sexually assaulted as she walked on East 46th Avenue near Doman Street about 2 a.m.

An hour earlier, a 34-year-old woman was grabbed as she entered an apartment building near Joyce Street and Vanness Avenue. When she screamed, the man ran away.

And, about 12:30 a.m., a 22-year-old woman was walking near Joyce and Monmouth Avenue when she was approached from behind and told not to move. The woman ran off and called police.

The suspect in all three incidents is described as a man between 20 and 40, about five foot six to five foot eight.

