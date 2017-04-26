41071
39499

BC  

Boozy bad guy on video

- | Story: 195490

Nanaimo RCMP are hoping a surveillance video will help them nab a boozy bad guy who went to some effort to steal a couple of bottles of liquor during a early morning break and enter.

At 3:57 a.m. Monday April 24, the suspect broke into the Cassidy Country Kichen, 2930 Trans-Canada Highway.

“The video clearly shows the suspect approaching from the side of the restaurant with his face covered, gloves on and holding a large rock,” said Cst. Gary O'Brien. “After violently throwing the rock at the front door several times, the glass door smashes and the male goes inside.”

While not shown on the video, the suspect leaves within two minutes carrying two bottles of hard liquor and some mix.

The man then runs north bound along the Trans-Canada Highway.

