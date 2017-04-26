Clark: ban coal exports

Photo: The Canadian Press

Premier Christy Clark wants the federal government to ban the shipment of thermal coal through ports in British Columbia after the United States announced new tariffs on softwood lumber.

Clark says she has written to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking Ottawa to act by stopping the export of the coal, including from the United States.

The B.C. Liberal leader made the announcement Wednesday at a paper products company in Surrey while campaigning for the May 9 provincial election, saying the impasse over softwood lumber "gives us the freedom to do what I think is unquestionably the right thing."

"That coal, most of it is American, but not all of it that's shipped through our ports is dirty. It fouls the air. It fouls the oceans. It's terrible for the environment."

Clark said a ban would fit with her goal of developing a liquefied natural gas industry, arguing if China were to shift from coal to LNG it would have "a massive impact" on greenhouse gas emissions.

"So it's the right thing to do, but I haven't felt free to be able to do that because I haven't wanted to upset negotiations that seemed to be going along, granted at a slow pace," she said.

"But now that they have slapped a duty on Canada and they're calling us names, we're free to take an action that's long overdue."