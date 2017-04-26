40378
41698

BC  

Kootenay housing crunch

- | Story: 195479

Residents of Vancouver and Victoria are already coping with near-zero vacancy rates, and now the mayor of a city in southeastern British Columbia says his community is feeling the same squeeze.

Kimberley Mayor Don McCormick says about 800 people have moved to the city over the past five years.

He says that amounts to a growth rate of two per cent every month, and the boom is continuing.

McCormick says the city is encouraging construction of more rental properties and that more homes also need to be built to keep up with population growth.

He says Kimberley's newest arrivals face challenges finding any appropriate accommodation.

McCormick says he regularly hears from employers bringing in new workers who are having difficulty finding a place to live. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC News

BC
39730
Vancouver Webcam
Webcam provided by webcams.travel
41513
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC News > Send us your news tips >
40513
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
35575


Weird Wednesday – April 26, 2017

Galleries
Your favourite characters doing your favourite things are here!
Weird Wednesday – April 26, 2017
Galleries
Twist and turn your way through this weeks weirdest pics.
Watch a robot stab between a man’s fingers with a knife, if your nerves can handle it
Must Watch
If your heart doesn’t speed up while watching this robotic...
Madonna criticizes planned biopic
Music
Madonna has slammed the filmmakers behind a new biopic, insisting...
Who knew that melting candy and classical music would be a match made in heaven?
Must Watch
Watching gummy bears and chocolate bars soften and thaw to...

38020